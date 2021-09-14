PM directs officials for steps to hold local bodies elections

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the officials to take steps for immediate holding of local bodies elections in Punjab.

Federal ministers Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mahmood, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Provincial Minister for Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan and senior officers attended the meeting.



Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Mian Mahmoodur Rashid took part in the meeting through video link.



The Punjab government briefed the Prime Minister about the new local government system in Punjab.



The Prime Minister emphasized that the local government was the basic structure of democracy and reiterated that without a strong local bodies system democracy was incomplete.



He asked the relevant officials to ensure direct election of local government representatives.