LAHORE, Jan 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the Inspector General Police Punjab to utilize all resources to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Chairing a meeting on reforms and performance of Punjab Police here in Lahore, the Prime Minister stressed use of modern technology to control crimes.

Imran Khan emphasized on resolving the problems of citizens on merit and taking strict action against officials creating hurdles in the way to justice.

He regretted that political appointments were made in police during previous tenures, which impacted the performance of the department.

He said no one was above the law and asked the police personnel to not to succumb to any political influence or pressure.

He said the treatment of police on the basis of equality and law would lead to satisfaction of citizens and asked the IG Punjab to focus on improving the image of his department.

The Prime Minister said appointing honest officials at important positions had its impact reached till grassroots level and called for postings and transfers on the basis of merit only to ensure dispensation of justice.

He said nabbing big criminals gave a warning to little offenders to refrain from indulging in crimes.

The IG Punjab Inam Ghani briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on reforms related to Punjab Police and informed him that proposals on financial autonomy of police stations and mechanism on reconciliatory council had been presented to the Chief Minister.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of Chief Secretary Punjab and IG Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and PM’s Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar were present in the meeting.