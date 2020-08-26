PM directs establishment of food, drug testing labs at provincial capitals

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed the provincial chief secretaries for taking steps to set up food and drug testing laboratories at the provincial capitals to control food adulteration.

He also stressed upon formulation of short, medium and long terms policy keeping in view the future food security, requirement of the country, increasing population and reduction of cultivable lands.

The prime minister directed for constitution of a high-level committee headed by minister for national food security and comprising other ministers in this regard.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review prices of flour and sugar in the country.

The chief secretaries apprised the prime minister of the price situation of wheat, flour and sugar in their respective provinces, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, PM’s advisors Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Mirza Shahzad Akbar, PM’s special assistants Lt. Gen, (retd) Asim Salim Bajwa, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Usman Dar and senior officials. The chief secretaries attended the meeting via video link.

The minister for industries apprised the prime minister of progress over the import of sugar whereas Ministry for National Food Security briefed about the import of wheat.

The chief secretaries gave a briefing over the crackdown against hoarders.

Addressing the participants, the prime minister said that it was government’s top priority to ensure sufficient provision of basic commodities and their suitable prices.

The prime minister directed for planning to utilize the latest technology and techniques to increase wheat production.

He also directed all the concerned for taking steps to ensure commencement of upcoming crushing season at the fixed period.