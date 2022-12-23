PM directs early construction of modern housing units for expatriates in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to ensure early construction of modern housing units in the federal capital for overseas Pakistanis.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting to provide the residential units of international standards for expatriates, said the provision of modern housing facilities for the overseas Pakistanis was among the government’s priorities.

He said that the construction firms of international fame should be engaged for the said housing projects.

The prime minister said the overseas Pakistanis were a valuable asset for the country and the protection of their rights would be ensured.

The senior officers of the Capital Development Authority gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on the housing projects.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Advisor Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Bajwa, former MNAs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Anjum Aqeel, CDA Chairman Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman Younus and senior officers attended the meeting.