PM directs disbursement of resources for early rehabilitation of flood-affected on priority

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the concerned departments to ensure disbursement of all resources for early rehabilitation of the flood-affected people on top priority.

He was chairing a meeting to review rehabilitation of the flood affected people. He was briefed on Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) prepared with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank and the United Nations agencies.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal briefed the prime minister on the extensive measures being taken to rehabilitate the flood-affected people.

The meeting was also attended by Lt Gen Zafar Iqbal of National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) , Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Additional Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry.