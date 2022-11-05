PM demands full SC commission to investigate allegations of Imran Khan

LAHORE, Nov 5 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday appealed to the Chief Justice Supreme Court to establish a full apex court commission to investigate the incident of attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad and the ensuing allegations levelled by the chairman of Pakistan Tehrik i Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference here, he said commission should probe the allegations of Imran Khan against him, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a high-ranking army officer.

He said, “I will immediately write a letter to the chief justice Supreme Court for the investigation by the full court commission.”

The same full court commission should also investigate the murder of Arshad Sharif and the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident, he added.

He assured that the federal government would fully support the commission.

Shehbaz said it was unfortunate that Imran Khan falsely alleged that the prime minister, interior minister and an important officer of the institution hatched a conspiracy against him.

He said as prime minister it was his responsibility to play his role when people were misled with repeated lies and insincerity to take the country to the brink of disaster.

