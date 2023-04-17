PM decides to confer Hilal-e-Imtiaz on Mufti Shakoor posthumously: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to confer Hilal-e-Imtiaz posthumously on late Religious Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor for his “outstanding and selfless public service”.

The prime minister had formally directed the Cabinet Division to initiate a summary in that regard, she said in a tweet which also included a copy of the notification pertaining to nomination of Mufti Shakoor for a civil award.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے مرحوم وفاقی وزیر مفتی عبد الشکور کی غیرمعمولی عوامی خدمات پر انہیں ہلال امتیاز دینے کا فیصلہ کیا یے۔ کابینہ ڈویژن کو باضابطہ طور پر سمری بھجوانے کی ہدایت کر دی گئی ہے۔ مفتی عبد الشکور درویش صفت انسان تھے جنہوں نے سادہ زندگی گزاری اورعوام کی مخلصانہ خدمت کی

She said late Mufti Shakoor, who died in a car accident, was a humble person and lived a simple life dedicated to public service.