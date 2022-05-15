PM congratulates Sheikh Mohamed on election as new UAE President

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as new President of United Arab Emirates.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Heartiest congratulations to my brother @MohamedBinZayed on his election as new President of UAE. I extend best wishes to him and look forward to working together to further strengthen our multifaceted partnership. Pakistan-UAE fraternal ties are destined to scale new heights, IA.”