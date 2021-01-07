ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday congratulated the exporters and commerce ministry over positive growth of the country’s exports during the last two months, contrary to the negative trend in India and Bangladesh.

According to official data, Pakistan’ exports grew by 8.32 percent in November last year against -9.07% of India and 0.76% of Bangladesh.

Similarly, Pakistan’s exports jumped by 18.30% in December 2020 unlike a drop by -0.80% of India and -6.11% of Bangladesh.

I have received the regional export trends and this shows that, compared to our exports, the exports of India and Bangladesh for Nov/Dec 2020 showed negative growth. I wish once again to congratulate the exporters and the Ministry of Commerce for this achievement. pic.twitter.com/lpmZa6MOl5 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 7, 2021

The prime minister said as per the regional export trends, the exports of India and Bangladesh for November and December 2020 showed negative growth, unlike Pakistan.

“I wish once again to congratulate the exporters and the Ministry of Commerce for this achievement,” the prime minister said on Twitter.