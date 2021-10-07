President, PM condole over losses in Balochistan earthquake; direct coordinated relief efforts

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday condoled over the losses of life and properties due to the earthquake which rocked Harnai area of Balochistan.

After receiving the initial report on quake-cause losses, the prime minister directed all relevant departments to assist the Balochistan government in its relief efforts.

I have ordered immediate assistance on an emergency basis for the Harnai, Balochistan, earthquake victims & for an immediate assessment of the damage for timely relief & compensation. My condolences & prayers go to the families who lost their loved ones. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 7, 2021

“I have ordered immediate assistance on an emergency basis for the Harnai, Balochistan, earthquake victims & for an immediate assessment of the damage for timely relief & compensation,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

My condolences to families of those killed in the Harnai Balochistan earthquake. May their souls rest in peace. My prayers are for the injured. I am sure that Provincial & National Disaster Management Authorities will provide quick relief. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 7, 2021

“I am sure that Provincial & National Disaster Management Authorities will provide quick relief,” the president said on Twitter.

The prime minister also called for providing best medical treatment to those injured and assured the federal government’s all out cooperation in this hour of need.

Both the president and prime minister conveyed their condolences over the deaths, prayed for peace of the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss.