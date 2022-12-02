PM condoles death of renowned TV, film actor Afzaal Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the death of renowned television, film and theatre actor Afzaal Ahmed.

The prime minister, in a statement, said a unique dialogue delivery was the characteristic of the late legendary actor who had left unerasable imprints on the minds of the viewers.

He said the services of the late Afzaal Ahmed for Pakistan television, film and theatre would be kept alive forever.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.