PM condemns Karachi blast; calls for ensuring protection of masses’ life and property

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday condemned blast near Bolton market at MA Jinnah Road Karachi, which caused death of a woman and injuries to eleven persons.

The Prime Minister sympathized with bereaved family members of the woman, who lost her life, as well as those injured in the blast.

He directed for early arrest of the culprits and assured all out assistance of the federal government to the provincial government.

The Prime Minister directed all the provinces to improve security arrangements for ensuring law and order and protecting the life and property of masses.

Besides urging for effective coordination between the federal and provincial governments to improve law and order situation, he directed the provincial governments to deal strictly with the enemies of masses’ life and property.

The Prime Minister directed the Chief Minister Sindh to ensure the provision of best medical facilities to the injured.

He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the blast.