PM condemns attempts to drag institutions into politics

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday condemned the attempts to drag institutions into politics and said propaganda against institutions and the nefarious conspiracy to divide people into groups was exposed.

The Prime Minister was expressing his views in the meeting of the parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League(Nawaz) here.

Federal ministers and members of National Assembly belonging to PML(N) attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister said, “It is responsibility of every Pakistani to fully defend Pakistan and national institutions against the sinister plan.”

He said Pakistan was put back on the road to progress with the cooperation of allies of the government.

He said he was heading a government of allies which had to leave behind the past and work together for a bright future of Pakistan.

He said he was accessible to everybody and could be contacted any time.

“It is my first meeting with the parliamentary party as Khadim e Pakistan.”

Shehbaz said the previous government with the artificial mandate was defeated due to its arrogance and conceit.

“Our government inherited administrative and economic issues, debt and economic problems caused due to wrong decisions taken to save one’s politics.”

He said in his life he never accepted defeat, adding a nefarious attempt was made to create chaos in the country with inflammatory statements and false propaganda.

He said strict action will be taken under the constitution and law against the provocative attempts.

Shehbaz said if the previous government had felt any pain for the people it would not have taken commission on flour, ghee, sugar and other edible items and had given relief to the people and decreased prices.

He said Imran Khan wanted anarchy in the country but “we have to protect the country against this chaos”.

He said during his visits to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, the hosts appreciated the international reputation of the present government.

He said he was thankful to Allah that despite the continuous false and poisonous propaganda, the repute of the present government was still intact.

“The strong reputation of the present government in the friendly countries is evident of the exemplary leadership of Nawaz Sharif,” Shehbaz concluded.