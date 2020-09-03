PM committed to restoring lights, colours of Karachi: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to restoring the lights and colours of the City of the Quaid.

In a tweet he said, the Prime Minister was striving for equitable development of entire Pakistan.

He said the Prime Minister will announce a special package for the people of Karachi. The development of Karachi was a guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity as it was the economic heart of Pakistan.