PM commends security forces for eliminating Khawarij

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday commended the security forces for eliminating six Khawarij during an operation in Bannu.
He appreciated the professional capabilities of personnel of security forces.
He said the government would continue to foil the heinous designs of the terrorists, who were the enemies of humanity.
“Our war against terrorists will continue till the complete elimination of terrorism from the country,” he added.

