PM commends FM, COAS  for successfully fulfilling FATF conditions

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday telephoned all the persons relevant to the success of Pakistan in meeting the conditions set by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and congratulated them on the important success of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and appreciated his efforts during the process of FATF for removal of Pakistan from the grey list.

The PM also telephoned Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and congratulated him on the important achievement.

He lauded decision of the army chief to establish core cell in the General Headquarters.

Shehbaz felicitated all the civil and military leadership and their team which was part of the core cell.

Talking to the army chief, the Prime Minister said the nation was proud of every person who worked for the success of Pakistan.

He also commended over the phone Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and their teams for achieving the important milestone.