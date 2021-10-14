PM chairs PTI parliamentary board meeting; Jamshed Cheema nominated for Lahore bye-election

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary board in its meeting held here Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair unanimously nominated Jamshed Iqbal Cheema as party candidate for the bye-election in Lahore.

Federal Ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Umar, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Memner National Assembly Amir Mehmood Kayani, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed attended the meeting.

Political matters relating to Lahore and bye-election were discussed in the meeting.