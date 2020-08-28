PM chairs meeting to address problems of rain-hit Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said a comprehensive plan was in the making to address the major civic issues confronting Karachi including sewerage, sanitation and clean drinking water.

The Prime Minister said directives had been issued to all federal departments to provide immediate relief to the people of Karachi affected by the heavy rainfall and urban flooding.

Chairing a meeting here to review progress on development projects of the port city, he said the government was cognizant of the problems of the people of Sindh, particularly of Karachi and

would play its effective role in mitigating their sufferings.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar and Murad Saeed and senior government officials. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail joined from Karachi through video-link and briefed the Prime Minister over the rescue and relief measures in the wake of unprecedented

rain in the province.

The Prime Minister said comprehensive plan, aimed at resolving civic issues of the big cities,

was being devised in consultation with all stakeholders.

Imran Khan said in his telephonic talk with Chief Minister Sindh, he assured that the federal government would extend every possible assistance to the province in overcoming the

challenges.

The Prime Minister said Karachi was one of the most important cities of the country and vowed

to use all resources to address its lingering issues.