ISLAMABAD, March 5 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday called for structuring and reforming the tax regime to facilitate the common man and businesses to help the economy grow.

Chairing a meeting on tax reforms here on Friday he said the objective of tax reform was to make the tax code simple, plug existing loopholes in the system and reduce discretionary powers of tax collectors and tax practitioners.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called for introducing automation to ensure transparency of the tax system. He also directed to especially focus on the issue of flying invoices.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar; Advisers Abdul Razzak Dawood and Dr. Ishrat Hussain; Special Assistants Dr. Waqar Masood, Tabish Gohar and Nadeem Babar, Chairman Board of Investment and other senior officials.