PM chairs cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP): The federal cabinet met here Thursday chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PM Office said.

The prime minister, who recovered from coronavirus, thanked the cabinet members for their good wishes and prayers.



He paid tribute to the Finance Minister, Minister of Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, Chairman Benazir Income Support Programme, Minister of Climate Change, Minister of Communications, Power Minister, National Disaster Management Authority and all related departments on taking relief and rehabilitation measures for the flood-affected people.



He especially lauded the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman for effectively highlighting the damages caused by the recent floods in Pakistan at the climate conference COP-27 held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.



In this regard, Shehbaz Sharif termed as a big success the assurance made by international community for flood-affected people and the establishment of Loss and Damages Fund.



The cabinet offered fateha for the deceased mother of Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Syed Tauqeer Shah and also for the troops who were martyred recently in terrorist attacks.

