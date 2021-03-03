PM Casts vote for Senate polls

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday cast his vote for the Senate polls at the Parliament hall.

The Prime Minister was greeted by party members, federal ministers when he entered the Parliament hall. The Returning Officer prohibited the opposition members from raising slogans in the hall.

The parliamentarians are casting their vote for the election on 37 seats in the 104 seat House. The votes are also being cast at the provincial assemblies for 11 seats from Sindh, and 12 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while 11 Senators have been elected from Punjab, unopposed. A total of 48 Senators will be elected.