PM briefed on Turkish tourism industry, prospects of tourism cooperation

ISTANBUL, Nov 26 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday was briefed in detail on the tourism industry and policy of Turkiye with a view to promoting bilateral cooperation in the sector.

Turkish Minister for Trade Mehmet Mus gave a briefing to the prime minister and also took him on a ferry ride to apprise him of the Turkish tourism potential as well as opportunities for Pakistani investors.

Heads of various Turkish firms related to the Turkish industry were also present.

On the occasion, the two sides exchanged views on promoting tourism cooperation.

They also discussed the possibilities of joint tourism projects in Pakistan’s coastal areas, Sindh, Punjab and Northern Areas.

The two sides also discussed the possibilities of introducing ships and ferry services for tourism purposes.