PM, Bill Gates discuss resumption of polio campaigns in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on Tuesday and discussed the latest situation on COVID-19 response and resumption of polio vaccination campaigns in Pakistan.

During the conversation, the prime minister apprised Bill Gates about improved COVID-19 situation in Pakistan with considerable reduction in new cases and the fatality rate.

The prime minister shared that the ‘smart lockdowns’ policy of the government had proved very effective as the timely and prudent interventions enabled the government to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on health and economy successfully averted a larger catastrophe.

The prime minister acknowledged the continued support of Gates Foundation to Pakistan which includes COVID-19 response.

He noted that the repurposing of polio infrastructure played an important role in COVID-19 response.

The prime minister reaffirmed polio eradication as a key priority of his government.

Both Imran Khan and Bill Gates expressed satisfaction over the resumption of polio vaccination campaigns along with appropriate COVID-19 precautions.

They agreed to enhance the programme to ensure vaccination for children across the country, including in remote areas.

The two sides also discussed prospects of using existing structures such as National Command Operation Center, currently supporting COVID-19 response, could help support polio eradication efforts.

The prime minister expressed his confidence in Pakistan’s ability to apply lessons from its COVID-19 response to eradicate polio.

Bill Gates acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to combat the pandemic while protecting the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable populations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bill Gates agreed to continue their cooperation on shared priorities.