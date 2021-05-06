LAHORE, May 6 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday assured the Punjab government to provide federal government’s all out support under Naya Pakistan Housing Program for low-cost housing projects in the province.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on construction of houses for low-income group during his visit here, the prime minister appreciated the project sites proposed by the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency.

State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt. General (Retd) Anwar Ali Haider and senior officers attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the proposals were presented for provision of subsidies to Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency, bank financing and support in provision of manpower.

The participants were also briefed in detail about the people’s housing needs, start of balloting process after Eid and participation of private sector in housing sector.

It was told that an encouraging participation of private sector had been witnessed after the approval of housing rules by the Punjab government.