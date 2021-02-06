PM assures all out support to promote KP tourism, conserve forests

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while calling for exploiting immense potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, assured the federal government’s all out support to promote tourism and environmental and forest conservation in the province.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the parliamentarians, also assured for the expansion of Swat Motorway, on the parliamentarian’s request.

The meeting was attended by SAFRON Minister Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan, Punjab Minister Sardar Asif Nakai, members of National Assembly Mian Shafiq Arain, Malik Umar Aslam, Muhammad Amir Sultan, Prince Nawaz Alai, Haider Ali Khan and MPA Zubair Ahmed.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar also attended the meeting which discussed the problems faced by the respective constituencies of the parliamentarians and development works.

The prime minister also assured for the construction a new DHQ hospital in Jhang on Sahibzada Sultan’s request and Railway underpass in Lodhran requested by Shafiq Arain. Shafiq Arain also thanked the prime minister for approving the upgradation of Multan-Lodhran road.

Haider Ali Khan apprised the prime minister of the steps being taken for promotion of tourism in Swat as well as across the KP province.

Prince Nawaz Alai thanked the prime minister for approval of a grid station and construction of a road in Battagram which he said would help boost tourism and create investment and job opportunities.

As requested by a parliamentarian, the prime minister also instructed the early issuance of notification to define boundaries between Battagarm and Kohistan by the Survey of Pakistan.