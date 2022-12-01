PM asks health ministry to raise awareness about AIDS prevention

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the Ministry of Health to focus on raising awareness about AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome) through testing, prevention, and treatment to effectively fight the scourge.

The prime minister, in a tweet, expressed concern over the increasing incidence of HIV and AIDS among children and adolescents, terming it as “deeply worrying”.

Shehbaz Sharif also emphasized removing the taboos attached to AIDS to ensure its end.

“On World Aids Day today, let us all vow to end the stigma attached to HIV,” he said.