ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): Former President Asif Ali Zardari met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House on Tuesday.

The two leaders exchanged views about the country’s overall political situation.

During the meeting, rehabilitation of the flood affected people and the process of aid in view of the advent of winter was also reviewed. It was agreed to speed up the rehabilitation process of the flood affected people.

Both the leaders also discussed matters relating to economic improvement, relief for masses and the development process.