PM arrives in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, Jan 20 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived here to lay foundation stone for the expansion project of Cadet College Wana and distribute cheques among tribesmen under Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s flagship Ehsas Kifalat Programme.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Ghandapur, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communications, Dr Shahbiz Gill, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, provincial ministers and advisors of the KP Government.

Prime Minister would be given detailed briefing on digital survey of the Ehsaas programme extended to merged areas during his visit.