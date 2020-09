LAHORE, Sep 15 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday arrived here on a day-long visit.

Upon arrival at the airport, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar received the prime minister.

According to PM office media wing, federal ministers Shafqat Mahmood, Faisal Vawda,

PM’s advisor Shahzad Akbar, Senator Faisal Javed, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing

Development Authority Lt. Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Hadier accompanied the prime minister.