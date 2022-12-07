PM appreciates positive trajectory in Pak-Qatar ties

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the positive trajectory in the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar.

He congratulated the Qatari leadership for the successful hosting of FIFA-2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The prime minister was talking to Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Pakistan Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister lauded the remarkable reforms undertaken by the State of Qatar in the field of labour.

The prime minister remarked that Pakistan felt pleased and honoured to assist by providing security personnel for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

It was a matter of pride that ‘Al-Rihla’, the football being used in the World Cup was ‘Made in Pakistan’, he added.

During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed well wishes to the leadership and people of Pakistan from the brotherly people and leadership of State of Qatar.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial fraternal ties, rooted deep in shared faith, mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation.

Qatar is home to more than 210,000 Pakistanis, who are contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.