PM appreciates Marriyum for dealing with PTI harassers with grace

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday said the manner in which Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb dealt with the harassment from the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) showed her grace.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “The manner in which Marriyum Aurangzeb dealt with the harassment from the PTI supporters shows her grace. By her calm & honorable conduct, she exposed the ugly face of the harassers & their promoters. We are proud of her.”