PM, Aon Buppi discuss e-commerce university, freelancers’ conference

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on E-Commerce Senator Aon Abbas Buppi Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

During the meeting, they discussed the establishment of an e-commerce university as well as matters related to e-commerce.

Moreover, they also deliberated over the holding of a freelancer’s conference.

According to a statement issued from his office, SAPM Aon Buppi apprised the prime minister that the first e-commerce university was being established in Pakistan.

Moreover, the launch of the e-commerce portal would provide people access to all the relevant departments.

The prime minister directed the SAPM to formulate a robust policy on e-commerce and besides creating new business opportunities for the youth and ease out the processes for them.