PM announces Rehmatullil Aalamin Authority to portray Islam’s true image

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday announced the formation of a Rehmatullil Aalamin Authority, which he said, would portray before the world a true image of Islam besides carrying out research on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH).

The prime minister, addressing the Ashra-e-Rehmatullil-Aalamin (PBUH) conference here, said the proposed body would comprise Islamic scholars of international repute who would help acquaint the children and elders about the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The prime minister said he would be the patron of the Authority to be headed by a chairman and supervised by an international advisory board.

The government is already looking for a chairman who should have a vast knowledge on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) and relevant publications to his credit, he added.

The prime minister said the government was looking for Islamic scholars abroad to be part of the Board and had approached a few in this regard.

He said the objective of the body was to tell the world particularly the West which does not know that Islam was a religion of love and humanity, besides portraying the teaching of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Moreover, under the same body, a scholar would monitor the educational curriculum to enhance its relevance according to the Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) and propose amendments if required, as the government had already announced to teach the subject in classes 8-10.

Moreover, at the university level, the authority would help carry out research on the subject to explore the factors which led Holy Prophet and His companions to conquer the biggest civilizations of that time.

More to follow