PESHAWAR, Oct 28 (APP): Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Moulana Tahir Ashrafi Wednesday visited Spin Jamaat (Mosque), Dir Colony and offered fateha for those martyred in terror incident in madrassa.

Talking to media on the occasion, Moulana Tahir Ashrafi said that he is visiting Spin Jumaat on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Kham.

He said culprits involved in this barbaric act have nothing to do with humanity.

“I am proud to be students of madrassa and the martyred students are children of Pakistan”, he said added that enemies of the country would fail to achieve their ulterior motives by such acts of cowardice.

PM aide said that India was involved in funding of groups in Afghanistan and Pakistan has been being targeted for talking about peace in neighboring Afghanistan.

Moulana Tahir said that nation would not forget martyred of motherland and their sacrifices for the country would always be remembered.

He said that peace in both the countries was interconnected and the entire nation was united to thwart nefarious designs of enemies that wants to disturb peace and harmony in the country.

He also prayed for early recovery of injured in Dir Colony blast and granting courage to bereaved family members.