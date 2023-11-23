PIMS HVAC plant project to be completed soon

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):The work on the installation of a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) plant in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is in progress.

According to spokesperson to Executive Director PIMS, Dr. Mubashar Mushtaq Daha, the full responsibility for the installation of the plant is with Pak PWD.

He added that when ED PIMS Prof. Dr. Imran Sikander took charge of the post, 20% of the work was done.

He said that the management of PIMS hospital has no practical role in the project and that the Pak PWD is responsible in this regard to complete the project.

He expressed the hope that the said project will be completed soon. “The role of the hospital administration is only to supervise the completion of the said project,” he added.