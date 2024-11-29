12.7 C
Islamabad
Friday, November 29, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalPIMA urges parents to ensure polio vaccination amid rising cases
National

PIMA urges parents to ensure polio vaccination amid rising cases

15
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Prof. Atif Hafeez Siddiqui, Central President of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), on Thursday urged parents to protect their children from the debilitating polio disease by ensuring they get timely vaccinations.
In a statement he said recently, the reported polio-affected cases have risen to an alarming number of 56 this year, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures.
“The rise in polio cases is alarming. Vaccination is the only proven way to protect children from lifelong disability caused by polio. I urge all parents to get their children vaccinated without delay,” Prof. Siddiqui said.
He also addressed the misinformation surrounding polio vaccination, emphasizing, “Do not believe the false rumors about polio vaccines. The vaccines are safe, effective, and essential for our children’s health.”
PIMA also called on the masses to support the national polio eradication efforts by cooperating with vaccination teams.
- Advertisement -
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan