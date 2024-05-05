Pilgrims excited to embark on sacred Hajj journey under ministry’s meticulous arrangements

By Muhammad Aslam

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP):: As the countdown begins, the excitement soars as Hajj pilgrims prepare to embark on their sacred journey with the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ meticulous arrangements to ensure hassle-free travel and a memorable spiritual experience for them.

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, in a recent interaction with the media highlighting key feature services for the pilgrims said, “this year’s Hajj pilgrimage marks a significant milestone as we introduce a range of initiatives and extended facilities aimed at enhancing the overall experience for our pilgrims. From streamlined transportation arrangements to improved accommodation and expanded support services, we are committed to ensuring a seamless and comfortable journey for all. This year’s Hajj promises to be a truly transformative and memorable experience for our pilgrims, offering them the opportunity to deepen their spirituality and connection with Allah in unprecedented ways.”

With approximately 179,210 pilgrims slated to embark on this spiritual voyage under both governmental and private schemes, the month-long pre-Hajj flight operation is slated to take off on May 9th, ferrying pilgrims to the revered destinations of Makkah al-Mukarramah and Madinah Al-Munawarah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a bid to ensure a hassle-free journey, direct flights will operate from eight major cities, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta, Sialkot, and Sukkur, to Jeddah and Madinah. Moreover, the innovative Road to Makkah project, available at select airports, will expedite the Saudi immigration process, sparing pilgrims from long queues upon arrival.

To enhance the pilgrims’ experience, the government has introduced various initiatives such as discounted long and short packages, complimentary uniform baggage with QR coding, and essential items like Abayas for females and Ahraam belts for males. Additionally, a complimentary Hajj SIM card with data and minutes ensures connectivity throughout the journey.

Innovations like the mandatory Hujjaj App, designed to educate, track, and assist pilgrims in performing Hajj rituals, underscore the ministry’s commitment to facilitating a seamless pilgrimage experience.

Stringent measures have been implemented to safeguard pilgrims’ financial interests, while upgraded accommodations and medical facilities await them in Saudi Arabia, ensuring comfort and security during their stay there.

The high demand for the pilgrimage is evident, with pilgrims opting for both long and short packages, and a total of 260 flights allocated to accommodate their travel needs. Automation plays a significant role, with apps like Pak Hajj streamlining information access and complaint management, ensuring a smooth and efficient operation.

An intending pilgrim Rizwan Arif, eagerly anticipating the journey, remarked, “This opportunity bestowed upon us by Allah Almighty fills my heart with gratitude. The arrangements made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs reflect their commitment to ensuring a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for us. I am eagerly awaiting the transformative journey that lies ahead, seeking to gain maximum spiritual benefits from this blessed opportunity.”

Another intending pilgrim Bilal Ahmed has expressed similar sentiments, stating, “The anticipation for this sacred journey is overwhelming, knowing that Allah has chosen us for this blessed pilgrimage. The arrangements made by the relevant authorities have instilled confidence in us, ensuring that our focus remains solely on the spiritual aspects of Hajj. I look forward to seeking closeness to the Almighty, embracing every moment of this divine journey.”