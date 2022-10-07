PIA to operate weekly six flights for turkiye from Nov 14: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP):Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday announced that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would start operating six flights a week for Istanbul under the ‘PIA-Turkish Airlines Code Share’ agreement, extending connectivity to over 28 points in Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

The PIA-Istanbul flights’ operation is being started on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, the minister said in a brief press statement here.

Initially, he said, four Boeing-777 flights would be operating from Islamabad and two from Lahore to Türkiye. While in second-phase, the Istanbul-bound flights would commence from Karachi, he added.