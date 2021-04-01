PHC lifts ban on TikTok

PESHAWAR, Apr 01 (APP): The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday lifted the ban on video-sharing application TikTok and directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to ensure that no immoral content to be uploaded on it.

On March 11, PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan had ordered the PTA to ban the app for promoting immoral and objectionable content on it.

During a hearing of the case regarding immoral content on TikTok, the court while unbanning the app, directed the officials to not allow uploading of any immoral content on it.

PTA Director General Tariq Gandapur told the court that they had taken the issue with administration of the app which had also appointed a focal person for the purpose in the country.

The PHC chief justice remarked that a system should be established that could distinguish between good and bad content. “If the PTA takes action, people will not upload immoral content anymore,” he added.

Meanwhile, TikTok released a statement saying that it was “pleased” to be once again available to Pakistan. “This is a testament to TikTok’s continued commitment to enforcing our community guidelines to promote a safe and positive community online,” a spokesperson for the platform said.

“We want to acknowledge PTA’s support and ongoing productive dialogue, and recognize their care for the digital experience of Pakistani users, which goes a long way in assuring a stable, enabling environment to allow us to explore further investment in Pakistan, and to keep open vital economic opportunities for Pakistani creators through TikTok,” the statement concluded.