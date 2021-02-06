Pervaiz Elahi hails PM Imran Khan for raising Kashmir issue internationally

LAHORE, Feb 06 (APP):Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan must be given credit for raising Kashmir issue at all international platforms over past two and half years.

Addressing a party meeting in Gujrat on Saturday, he said Imran Khan had proved himself true ambassador of the hapless Kashmiri people who were suffering under the despotic yoke of the Indian government for seven decades, adding that Kashmiri people had been deprived of their right to self-determination.

MNAs Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi, former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, former provincial minister Mian Imran Masood, Khalid Asghar, Syed Madad Ali Shah, Saadat Nawaz Ajnala, Amjad Pervaiz Butt, Ashraf Rehania and a large number of party workers attended the meeting.

Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, who is provincial president of the PML-Q, said Prime Minister Imran Khan was also working day and night to bring about positive change in the lives of the common man, adding that the things were improving gradually.

He said the PML-Q leadership shares its insight with the PTI whatever it deems necessary as a political ally of the government.

On the Local Government (LG) elections, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi asked the party workers to make preparations for the upcoming LG polls in the province, adding that the country was in need of ‘Progress March’ instead of a Long March by the opposition parties.

Pervaiz Elahi, referring to the development works undertaken during his tenure as Punjab Chief Minister, said his government had started many projects which were never undertaken in the province since the creation of Pakistan.

Former chief minister Shehbaz Shairf had put Seerat Academy under lock and key during his tenure while PML-Q leadership had made the academy functional again”, he said referring to politics of victimization by the PML-N government.

He said the PML-Q government established departments for the education and rehabilitation of homeless children.

Addressing the party-workers, former federal minister Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain said PML-Q believes in delivering at public level, adding that the party’s manifesto was public service and PML-Q had fulfilled its promises during its tenures in power.

MNA Moonis Elahi said the political forces should focus on public issues, adding that positive criticism by the opposition parties may help the government in public service.

He said the political leadership of the country should promote national agenda instead of pursuing and protecting personal agenda