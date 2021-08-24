Perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Chinese nationals to be punished: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr. Moeed Yusuf Tuesday said the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Chinese nationals working in Pakistan would be brought to justice.

The NSA made these remarks in a video call with the State Councilor, Minister of the Public Security of the People’s Republic of China, Zhao Kezhi, said a news release issued here.

The two leaders resolved that the all-weather Pakistan China friendship could not be undermined by third countries that try to target their bilateral interests.

During the call, the two leaders discussed regional peace and security as well as other matters of mutual interest.

The both sides resolved to remain closely engaged over the evolving situation in the region and reiterated the importance of and their support to a peaceful political settlement and all inclusive setup in Afghanistan.

They agreed that the Afghan soil should not be allowed to be used against other countries by terrorists.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations between their countries.

State Councilor Zhao said that he was looking forward to visit Pakistan and meet NSA Yusuf once the Covid 19 situation improves.