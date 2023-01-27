PEMRA to grant FM-Radio licences for KP’s merged districts

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday decided to grant FM-Radio licences for merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), aimed at providing the latest transmission services there.

The decision was taken in a meeting, presided over by PEMRA Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig, which reviewed the annual performance of the authority’s senior officers, a news release said.

Senior Director Generals, Director Generals and senior officers of all regional offices of PEMRA attended the meeting.

The meeting also finalized a policy for cable licensing in under-served areas and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) policy.

Apart from this, the meeting deliberated on various issues while evaluating the performance related to the collection of revenue and a committee for revision of the tariff of cable TV.

The PEMRA Chairman got a detailed briefing on day-to-day affairs and recovery and emphasized on implementation of PEMRA laws in letter and spirit.

“Indian transmission should be strictly prohibited as the content viewed on them is harmful to our religious and social values and for the economy of Pakistan,” he said instructing Regional Directors to ensure a ‘zero tolerance’ policy in that regard.

Saleem Baig urged all the officers to do their best for improving the image and prestige of the authority.

The chairman asked the officers to ensure the implementation of PEMRA laws, stressing strong ‘communication and consultation’ with all stakeholders for the development of the media industry in Pakistan.