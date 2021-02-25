ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi while reiterating that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan, on Thursday emphasized the country’s consistent support for the Afghan peace process.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stressed that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict, he added.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views while talking to Mohammed Omer Daudzai, Special Representative of President of Afghanistan, who called on him here.

He noted the recent high-level visits between the two countries and hoped that these exchanges would help strengthen bilateral cooperation, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Qureshi underlined that the continuing incidents of violence inside Afghanistan served to undermine progress achieved in the Afghan peace process.

He further added that the continuation of violence would strengthen “spoilers”, who did not wish to see return of peace in the region.

The Foreign Minister underscored that the Afghan leadership must seize this historic opportunity and work out an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

He expressed the hope that the intra-Afghan negotiations would lead to its desired objectives of a sovereign, peaceful and stable Afghanistan.