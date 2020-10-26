PESHAWAR, Oct 26 (APP):Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday strongly condemned the Indian atrocities unleashed against unarmed Kashmiris and asserted that lasting peace in the region was directly linked to resolution of Kashmir dispute.

In his message on Kashmir black day to be observed on October 27, he said that Pakistani nation especially people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were supporting Kashmiri brethren in their just cause of getting right to self-determination.

He said Pakistani nation stands united with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and would fight their case at all international platforms.

The chief minister said Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris had exposed the real, fascist face of Modi government, adding that India could not suppress the Kashmiri people forcibly.

Condemning the Indian aggression in strongest term, he said that Modi government and Indian forces had crossed all the limits by keeping the people under curfew from over last one year which he said should be matter of concern for international communities and international bodies of human rights.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan putted the Kashmir cause on the global platform in such a way that had no precedent in past, adding that due to acumen of Imran Khan today India was facing isolation at diplomatic front.

He said that Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of United Nations (UN).

He emphasized upon international bodies on human rights to take notice of blatant violation of human rights in IIOJK and play their imperative role in getting right to self-determination for Kashmiri people.