PDM's weak show exposes its actual public support: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Tuesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) limited public gathering of around 3,000 in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had exposed the actual following of opposition parties.

Addressing a press conference, he advised the opposition parties to announce the long march now being their last option to exercise against the government, which, however, would face the same public response like today’s.

He said not a single container was placed anywhere in the country in way of the PDM’s rallies while the police also did not stop even a single protester despite high alert.

They were given free hand to enter the Red Zone, rather the supporters were encouraged to join their leaders but the PDM leadership could manage only a flop show.

“As per media reports only 2,000 to 3,000 people participated in the protest, which shows their level of popularity.

Now we are waiting to welcome their long march, which will be their last attempt to convince the government for getting an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).”

He appreciated the efforts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi administrations, and police for making foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of PDM’s protest.

Due to limited public participation in the protest, he said, even the Metro Bus Service remained functional while Ulema and students of Madaris (seminaries) of the Federal Capital also played their responsible role.

Sheikh Rasheed said, “The opposition parties under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz should be very clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan will never give them any NRO at any cost and they should better stop implementing anti-Pakistan agenda.”

He asked the PDM leadership to stop targeting those who were safeguarding the motherland.

Replying to a question, he said an inquiry committee had been constituted to investigate the matters related with the Broadsheet.