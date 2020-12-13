LAHORE, Dec 13 (APP):PDM’s tall claims for power show in Lahore proved hollow as Lahorites refrained from taking part in the meeting. The government foiled the opposition’s agenda of chaos and anarchy through effective strategy and for this the district administration and security institutions deserve appreciation.

These views were expressed by Minister for Law Raja Basharat and Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while addressing a press conference here at DGPR office.

Raja Basharat said the PML-N accepted its defeat right in the beginning by just allocating 1/4 area of Minar-e-Pakistan for the meeting. He said that if there would be any increase in corona cases then PDM and organizers of the meeting would be responsible for it. The people who took part in the meeting must now quarantine themselves, he added. Maryam Safdar was challenging the constitutionally elected government whereas she was on bail, her father and brothers were absconders and her uncle and cousin were in jail, he further said.

Raja Basharat said that immature Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto were challenging the visionary leader Imran Khan. He said those who raised hue and cry about long march neither gave any date nor any further plan to their workers. It was an unconstitutional and illegal meeting, therefore, strict legal action would be taken against the organizers, he asserted.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that although Maryam Safdar went door to door begging for support but Lahorites rejected PDM’s call for a meeting. The self-proclaimed leaders tried to put the country into crisis despite the alarming corona situation in the country, she added.

She said the government didn’t put any obstacle in the way of opposition in order to avoid any confrontation and to expose the political strength of PDM to the public. She said that Mehmood Achakzai made an attempt to spoil the everlasting relation of Lahorites with Pakistan and the PTI government strongly condemned this anti-Pakistan narrative but the silence of PDM leaders on Mehmood Achakzai statement proved that the alliance of PDM had some vested interests.