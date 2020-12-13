LAHORE, Dec 13 (APP): Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a pack of 11 parties which wants increase in corona cases.

In a statement, she said the unnatural alliance was using cheap tactics for protecting the wealth collected by them through money-laundering.

She said the opposition was a group of fools as they were not realising the alarming situation of COVID-19, she added. The fake princess of Jati Umra and her maids were creating hue and cry, she added.

The SACM said that 31 patients died due to corona in Punjab during the last 24 hours. The number of new corona patients was 686 and Lahore had 62,085 active corona patients, she said. The number of corona patients in Punjab had reached 127,212, she added.

Dr Firdous said that 3,351 corona patients had lost their lives so far in Punjab. She said that the negative politics of a princess, a prince, the Maulana and their cronies had been rejected by the public.