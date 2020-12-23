ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was struggling to get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) but it was impossible.

The PDM based on agenda to save its corruption and money laundering and to adopt narrative against national institutions especially judiciary and armed forces, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said nobody could get the NRO from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan as his government came into power to hold across the board accountability process against corrupts and plunderers.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were certified liar and involved in massive corruption charges by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes.