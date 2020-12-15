PDM moving towards its logical end: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, Dec 15 (APP):Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was fast moving towards its logical end and the 11-party collusion would disperse

like autumn leaves.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the SACM stated the nation watched the opposition’s filth at historic Minar-e-Pakistan, adding that legal action was in process for violating corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The utter disappointment on the faces of the princess and her bondmaids revealed their failure, adding that they tried to endanger the public lives through their obstinacy.

She said 57 patients died and 597 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The number of patients reached 62,483 in Lahore while patients total number in the province was 128,138, Dr Firdous added.