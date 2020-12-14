PDM leaders look dejected after Lahore, gets cold response from public: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Monday terming the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Lahore public meeting a ‘flopped’ power show, said that people of Lahore had outrightly rejected their leaders along with their narrative.

In a series of tweets, he said those who had different directions could not have same destiny.

گوجرانولہ جلسے میں پاک افواج کے خلاف زہر اگلا گیا،

کراچی جلسے میں مزارِ قائد کی بے حرمتی کی گئی،کوئٹہ جلسے میں پاکستان توڑنے کا پیغام دیا گیا جبکہ لاہور جلسے میں لاہوریوں کو غدار بولا گیا۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) December 14, 2020

Contrary to their claim of ‘Now or Never’, the PDM got ridiculed in Lahore as it had failed to attract residents of Lahore and Punjab.

“PDM leaders looked dejected after people of Lahore and Punjab did not show up [in the public meeting],” the minister noted.

He said the opposition spewed venom against the Pakistan Army during Gujranwala public gathering and desecrated Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum in their Karachi rally.

Likewise, the PDM leaders spoke of breaking Pakistan in its Quetta rally and in Lahore meeting, they declared Lahorities as traitors.